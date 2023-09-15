The percentage of Covid reinfections in Italy remains “stable at around 39%”, with the Eris variant which is emerging more and more, while at the moment Pirola does not appear to have been detected. This is what is revealed in the Covid-19 monitoring, carried out by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) and the Ministry of Health, which also reports the share of Sars-CoV-2 infections reported in people with at least one previous infection . The data is the same as the previous report.

Based on the sequencing data deposited in the national I-Co-Gen platform, in the last week monitored (end of August) “mostly the co-circulation of Omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB was confirmed, of which 13.9 %XBB.1.5”, the Kraken variant. However, “a predominance of sequences attributable to EG.5 was observed, equal to 43.5%, an increase compared to the previous weeks”. In the last week of consolidated sampling (21-27 August), the ISS-Ministry of Health document reports, “EG.5.1.1 was found to be the most frequent sub-lineage (15.5%) confirming the data observed at an international level, which reports a growth of EG.5.1 and related sub-lines”.

On the date of data extraction (11 September 2023) however “there are no sequences deposited in I-Co-Gen attributable to the BA.2.86 lineage”, Pirola, subject to monitoring by ECDC, the European Center for the Prevention and Control of diseases and WHO. A variant, recall the authors of the report, characterized “by the presence of numerous mutations in the spike protein compared to the parental BA.2 lineage and the currently circulating XBB lineages”. Definitely the scenario is in line with what emerged from the latest flash survey which already saw “EG.5, alias Eris, as the variant of Sars-CoV-2 prevalent in Italy”. The studies carried out to date, explained the technical report on the results of the investigation, highlight that EG.5 is characterized by “a high growth rate which, together with a decreased neutralization capacity by antibodies towards other variants”, and this ” would justify its prevalence in several countries.” However, “to date there is no evidence of additional risks to public health with respect to co-circulating lineages”.

The most common symptoms

Experts communicate that the symptoms found so far in patients affected by the Eris variant develop a clinical picture very similar to the already known manifestations of Covid. For example, Dr. Kristina K. Bryant, a specialist in the field of pediatric infectious diseases at Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases, spoke to the magazine ‘Health’ about symptoms similar to those typical of the Omicron variant. To be precise, many patients have reported experiencing symptoms similar to the most common allergies: these include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and congestion of the upper respiratory tract. Since it is a dominant variant, Kristina K. Bryant advises not to underestimate its manifestations. In the case of Pirola also high fever, cold and loss of sense of taste or smell.

Moderna vaccine adapted to Kraken works on Eris and Pirola

The Moderna vaccine adapted to the Covid Kraken variant also works on Eris and Pirola. This was underlined by the American company itself when commenting on the green light from the CHMP technical committee of the European Medicines Agency EMA for the Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine. “Clinical trial data” on Moderna’s vaccine adapted to the XBB.1.5 variant of Sars-CoV-2 indicate that the product induces “an 8.7- to 11-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against circulating “viral” variants, including BA.2.86″ renamed Pirola, “EG.5” or Eris “and FL.1.5.1”. “The CHMP’s positive recommendation for our updated Covid-19 vaccine – states Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel – represents a fundamental milestone, considering that we observe increasing transmission of Sars-CoV-2 across Europe. Our vaccine adapted generates a strong human immune response against circulating variants, including BA.2.86, EG.5 and FL.1.5.1, and will be a key tool for protection”, assures the CEO. “We are working with governments across Europe – he adds – to include our updated vaccine in national vaccination programmes, to ensure a diversified portfolio that offers vaccine choice and access to single-dose vial formulations that can limit waste” .