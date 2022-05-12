Covid, “we have saved lives and returned to a normal life, but as we all know the pandemic is not over”. So Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a video message to the Second Global Covid-19 Summit, thanking Biden and the other organizers. Both in Italy and in other countries, he explains, “the restrictions have been removed, schools reopened and the economy revived”.

VACCINES – “The development of effective vaccines and the organization of successful vaccination campaigns have marked a turning point in the fight against the pandemic,” he says.

“Italy has already contributed € 445 million to the multilateral response to the pandemic and has already committed to donating 69.7 million doses through Covax. Today I can announce that Italy will donate an additional 31 million doses through Covax and us. we also pledge to donate 200 million euros through the Act-Accelerator and to strengthen global preparedness “.

WHO – “The Italian Presidency of the G20 has launched a joint Finance-Health task force, aimed at exploring a new tool to finance pandemic prevention, preparedness and response”. “It is essential to reach a broad consensus on an inclusive instrument, with the WHO at the center, to ensure its effective implementation and broad funding. Italy is strongly committed to ending this pandemic and preventing future ones. We are ready to continue to work together – with urgency and determination. “