Rt index and incidence drop, hospitalizations in intensive care and in medical departments in hospital drop. It is the picture of the covid epidemic in Italy today according to the numbers of the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with the main data of the monitoring of the Control Room Iss-Ministry of Health

RT INDEX AND INCIDENCE

“There is a decrease in the weekly incidence at the national level: 1,823 per 100,000 inhabitants (21 -27 January) against 2011 per 100 thousand inhabitants (14-20 January), data from the Ministry of Health. In the period 5-18 January, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.97 (range 0.86 – 1.18), down compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold “, we read

ADMISSIONS AND INTENSIVE CARE

“The employment rate in intensive care is 16.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of January 27) against 17.3% (survey as of January 20). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide is at 30, 4% (Ministry of Health survey as of January 27) against 31.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of January 20) “, continues the report.

COVID ITALIA, REGION BY REGION FRAMEWORK

“Four Regions and autonomous provinces are classified at high risk, of which 3 due to the impossibility of evaluation due to the incompleteness of the data sent; 9 Regions are classified at Moderate risk. Among these, three Regions and autonomous provinces are at high probability of progression high risk. Eight regions and provinces are classified as low risk “, is the picture outlined by the report.

“There are 15 Regions and Autonomous Provinces that report at least a single resilience alert. Four Regions report multiple resilience alerts”, conclude the experts.