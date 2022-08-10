Covid hospitalizations in Italy have dropped “decisively” in the last week. “In the medical area, the survey in hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network shows a -20%; a similar figure for intensive care, which recorded a -22% compared to the previous week and a stable employment index of 4.4%” . This was reported by the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies in its latest report.

“The slowdown in Sars-CoV-2 infections is now also reflecting on hospitalizations, which are decreasing after the stability recorded last week and the growth of the preceding weeks”, underlines Fiaso. “In sharp decline – he highlights – also patients ‘with Covid’, whose hospitalization was determined by other pathologies, but who tested positive for the swab. However, they represent 60% of the hospitalized in the Covid areas of the hospitals subject to the survey”.

Fiaso reports that “over 80% of vaccinated subjects present in the medical area have an average age of 76 years and have not undergone the fourth dose. In the intensive, the average age drops to 73 years and 100% of the subjects are suffering from other pathologies, but also among this fragile segment of the population there is still the underestimation of the risk and the lack of administration of the “second” booster dose “.