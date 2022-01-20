Stops the increase in covid infections (+ 3%) in Italy but deaths increase by 49.7% in 7 days. This is what emerges from the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week 12-18 January, compared to the previous one. there was “a stabilization of new cases at 1.2 million and an increase in hospitalizations (+2,381) of patients in the medical area and in intensive care (+38)”.

In detail of the increase in deaths, the report shows that they are “2,266 in the last 7 days (of which 158 referring to previous periods), with an average of 324 per day compared to 216 in the previous week”.

“A national slowdown of the curve that is affected by very different regional situations”, comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. “The pressure on hospitals remains high – says Renata Gili, Head of Research on Health Services of the Gimbe Foundation – in which the beds occupied by Covid patients continue to increase, albeit more slowly: compared to the previous week + 14% in the medical area and + 2.3% in intensive care “. As of January 18, “the national employment rate by Covid patients is 29.8% in the medical area and 17.8% in the critical area. With the exception of Molise and Sardinia, all regions exceed the 15% threshold. in the medical area, with Valle d’Aosta reaching 57.1% – highlights the report – with the exception of Basilicata and Molise, all exceed the 10% threshold in the critical area “.

“Daily admissions to intensive care are slightly down – points out Marco Mosti, perative director of the Gimbe Foundation – whose 7-day moving average drops to 141 admissions per day compared to 146 in the previous week”.

The recent introduction ofvaccination obligation for those over 50 “It is starting to show the first effects given that in this age group there are 128,966 new vaccinates (+ 28.1% compared to the previous week)”, again emerges from the monitoring. “Starting from the date of introduction of the vaccination obligation for the over 50s, the 7-day moving average of new vaccinates for this age range went from 9,549 on January 8 to 19,845 on January 15 and then stabilized at around 18,500; in the 5-11 year range after the peak of 38,624 recorded on January 9, around 35,000 new vaccinated individuals have stabilized per day; the 20-49 range is stable and the 12-19 year period is slightly but progressively decreasing “, specifies the report.

The requests of the Regions to change the definitions of Covid-19 case and hospitalization and to keep positive health workers in service are “inapplicable and risky. Those relating to contact tracing and primary schools can be shared, but to be integrated”, is the opinion of the Gimbe Foundation on the proposals made by the Regions to modify the current Covid legislation. “In a still critical scenario – explains Cartabellotta – characterized by the high circulation of the virus and by a significant occupation of hospital beds by Covid patients, the Regions have put various proposals on the table to be discussed with the Government, to simplify the phase. of coexistence with Sars-CoV-2, on which the Gimbe Foundation has conducted a detailed analysis “.

So here is Gimbe’s analysis. On the possible change to the definition of the Covid case: “Since most Sars-CoV-2 positive people are asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic, but can transmit the infection, it is not possible, for the purposes of epidemic surveillance, to change the definition of Covid case, including – as proposed by the Regions – only those who, in the face of a positive swab, are also symptomatic. Moreover, in the face of a case definition shared by the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Control, it would not be justifiable to introduce a national modification , also for the purposes of international epidemiological surveillance “, warn the experts of the Foundation.

On the possible change to the definition of Covid hospitalization: the proposal of the Regions not to consider as Covid patients those hospitalized for other pathology who are found to have an occasional positivity to SARS-CoV-2 is “inapplicable and risky for various reasons”, points out Gimbe who starts from the clinical ones. “We are talking about multisystem disease that affects numerous organs and systems and defining the asymptomatic status is very complex, especially in elderly patients with multiple diseases – he notes – moreover, positivity to Sars-CoV-2 can worsen the prognosis of patients hospitalized for other motivations, also in relation to the evolution of the pathology / condition that motivated the hospitalization and the diagnostic-therapeutic procedures implemented “.

Then organizational: “The management of all Sars-CoV-2 positive patients, regardless of the presence of symptoms related to Covid, requires dedicated procedures and spaces, in addition to the sanitation of the environments – explains Gimbe – Consequently, it is very difficult to reorganize the management of asymptomatic patients without additional resources, in particular local and personnel, is brief “. And medico-legal and administrative reasons: “The responsibility of assigning the hospitalized patient to one of the two categories, with all the difficulties and discretions of the case, is entrusted to the medical staff and health companies”.

On the possibility to modify the contact tracing. “With the current number of positives, contact tracing is neither sustainable nor feasible, nor can it effectively contribute to slowing down the growth of cases. Therefore, if the objective of easing the pressure on local health services is acceptable, the proposal of the Regions to reserve it for symptomatic cases is not based on scientific evidence, because today the discriminating element should be represented by the vaccination status, since the vaccinated are infected less and, above all, transmit the virus less “, warns Gimbe.

On the requests concerning primary schools. “The proposal of the Regions that ask that, in the event of a positivity in the classroom, while waiting for the T0 buffer, the students remain at home without attending school or community activities seems reasonable. In the case of Dad, it is suggested to evaluate the possibility of interrupting the quarantine to go to the vaccination center with an Ffp2 mask if at T0 it is negative “, the experts specify.

On changes affecting healthcare professionals. “In the first 18 days of January 2022, 36,143 new cases were registered among health personnel, almost triple compared to the entire month of December 2021 (no. 12,664). To tackle this problem, the Regions ask to keep in service in the wards Covid positive asymptomatic health workers, an inapplicable proposal for three reasons. First of all, medico-legal, because it is in stark contrast to the Gelli-Bianco law which provides for ensuring the safety of care by integrating all activities aimed at the prevention and management of risk associated with the provision of health services. Secondly, for organizational reasons: health workers could work in the Covid wards, but without being able to access the common areas (changing rooms, canteen). Finally, for obvious practical implications, given that there is a risk of lead to an escape from Covid wards by health personnel not affected by the infection “, concludes Gimbe.