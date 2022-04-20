The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 20 April 2022, with data and numbers from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign on the day when Undersecretary Costa spoke about the government’s orientation on indoor masks, with a stop to the obligation scheduled for May.

Here is today’s data from the regions:

VENETO

There are 9,754 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, April 20. There are also another 14 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,609,854, while the currently positive ones are 72,608. The total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic is 14,361. 638 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 128 positive patients. 2,052 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

TUSCANY