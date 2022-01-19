The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 19 January 2022, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Here are the numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, while a confrontation between the Ministry of Health and the Regions has begun to review some issues such as quarantine and case counting.

VENETO

There are 21,207 new coronavirus infections today 19 January in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 33 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of infected people in the region since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 934,263, while the total deaths are 12,830. The current positives are 265,072. 1,802 covid patients admitted to hospital in non-critical area, 203 in intensive care.

TUSCANY

There are 12,564 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 19, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. There are also 33 other deaths. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 12,564 out of 73,504 tests of which 20,917 molecular swabs and 52,587 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 17.09% (73.9% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,796,838.

PUGLIA

There are 9,433 new coronavirus infections today 19 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, identified on 94,146 swabs carried out, are distributed as follows by province: Bari: 3,072; Bat: 1.068; Brindisi: 837; Foggia: 1,425; Lecce: 1.651; Taranto: 1.281; Residents outside the region: 52; Province in definition: 47. There are 139,003 people currently positive, 665 those hospitalized in a non-critical area and 69 in intensive care. Overall data: 487,146 total cases, 7,015,998 swabs performed, 341,059 people healed and 7,084 deaths.

ABRUZZO

There are 3,822 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, January 19. Also recorded 13 other deaths. The new positives are aged between 3 months and 106 years, the total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 176,853. Of today’s positives, 2,281 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll rises to 2,720. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.