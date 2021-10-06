Today’s Covid Italia bulletin, Wednesday 6 October 2021, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on infections, hospitalizations, deaths. The bulletin with the numbers from Lombardy and Sicily, from Puglia and Lazio, from Tuscany and Campania. The numbers of big cities like Rome, Milan and Naples. The point about vaccines in Italy. Here are the numbers of the regions:

TUSCANY

In Tuscany there are 229 new Covid infections (219 confirmed with molecular swab and 10 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 283,518 since the beginning of the coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 270,160 (95.3% of total cases). Today 8,748 molecular swabs and 9,295 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 1.3% were positive. On the other hand, 7,139 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 3.2% were positive. The currently positive are 6,166 today, -2.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 263 (5 less than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 74.8 years. The average age of 229 new positives today is approximately 41 years (26% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 27% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

VALLE D’AOSTA

There are 6 new coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 6 October. On the other hand, there have been no deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic in the region therefore rises to 12,177. The current positives are 101 of which 99 in home isolation and two hospitalized. Compared to yesterday, the healed rose by four for a total of 11,602.