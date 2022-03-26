The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Saturday 26 March 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples while Rt and incidence continue to rise according to the report of the Ministry of Health and Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room.

VENETO

There are 7,163 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 26, 2022 in Veneto, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Five people have died since yesterday, bringing the total death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 14,100. The currently positives in the Region are 75,807. In the Venetian hospitals 471 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 464) and 23 in intensive care (yesterday they were 25). In community hospitals there are 117 positive patients. Yesterday 6,087 doses of the vaccine were administered.

TUSCANY

There are 4,814 new coronavirus infections today March 26 in Tuscany, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated via social media by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 4,814 out of 33,064 tests of which 6,883 molecular swabs and 26,181 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.56% (62.8% on the first diagnoses)”, reads the post.