The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Tuesday 5 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples while wondering about the new Xe variant, a mix of Omicron 1 and 2.

VENETO

There are 9,080 new coronavirus infections today 5 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,520,865, while the currently positive ones are 80,109. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,210. In Veneto hospitals 593 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 27 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 122 positive patients. Yesterday 1,092 doses of the vaccine were administered.

TUSCANY