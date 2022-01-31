The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 31 January 2022, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the booster on the eve of the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for over 50s and the new rules on the Green pass.

Here is today’s data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 4,877 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, January 31st. Also recorded 23 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,151,107, while that of victims rises to 13,169. The currently positives in the Region are 247,513.

TUSCANY

There are 4,109 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, January 31st. 31,951 tests carried out, of which 19,072 molecular swabs and 12,879 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 12.86% (62.7% on first diagnoses). The vaccines currently administered are 8,206,676. To anticipate the data is the president of the Region, Eugenio Giani.