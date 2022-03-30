Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Tuscany, Veneto and Lazio, Campania and Sicily

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 30 March 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples on the eve of the end of the state of emergency, with lighter anti-covid rules and measures.

Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 7,874 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, March 30, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,482,982, while the currently positive ones are 78,194. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,141. In Veneto hospitals 547 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 35 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 119 positive patients. 2,136 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin: 99,457 new cases and 177 deaths

TUSCANY