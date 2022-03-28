The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 28 March 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of major cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples.

There are 1,985 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin today, March 28th. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,465,459, while the currently positive ones are 75,421. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,110. In hospitals in the Veneto, 477 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. Yesterday 1,880 doses of vaccine were administered.