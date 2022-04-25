The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 25 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. The data of the regions:

VENETO

There are 2,053 new coronavirus infections today 25 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,638,105, while the currently positive ones are 74,321. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,400. In hospitals in the Veneto, 610 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 16 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 131 positive patients. See also UK passes 100,000 daily Covid cases for the first time - ISTOÉ MONEY

TUSCANY