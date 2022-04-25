Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 25 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. The data of the regions:
VENETO
There are 2,053 new coronavirus infections today 25 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,638,105, while the currently positive ones are 74,321. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,400. In hospitals in the Veneto, 610 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 16 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 131 positive patients.
TUSCANY
There are 1,504 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, April 25, according to data from the Covid bulletin anticipated by the governor of the Region Eugenio Giani on Telegam. 7,809 tests performed, of which 2,625 molecular swabs and 5,184 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 19.26% (67.5% on first diagnoses). As for vaccination, the doses administered to date, April 25, are 8,875,007. 3,403 cases were registered in Tuscany yesterday.
