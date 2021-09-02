The Covid Italia bulletin of today, 2 September, with data and news from the Civil Protection – region by region – on infections, hospitalizations, deaths. In the aftermath of the obligation of the Green pass Italy also for trains, ships, planes, schools and universities, the numbers from Sicily in the yellow zone with new rules, from Lombardy and Puglia, Lazio and Campania, Tuscany and Veneto . The numbers of big cities like Rome, Milan and Naples. The point about vaccines in Italy. The bulletin of the regions:

VENETO

There are 844 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 2 September. Also recorded 2 other deaths. The total number of infected people is now 456,338, that of victims 11,691. On the hospital front, hospitalizations were stable, with 231 (-1) in ordinary wards and 55 (+1) in intensive care. The people currently positive and in isolation in the region are 13,056 (+261).

TUSCANY