Today’s bulletin, Sunday 2 January 2022, with the numbers of Covid in Italy, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the country while the Omicron variant is advancing and the daily cases rise. Here are the numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the third doses.

TUSCANY

There are 6,367 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 2 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. Also recorded 6 other deaths. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 6,367 out of 22,513 tests of which 17,957 molecular swabs and 4,556 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 28.28% (52.6% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,196,388. Of the new positives, 706 are from the rapid antigenic tests.

VENETO

There are 3,816 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, January 2, 2022. There are also another 13 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 544,602, hospitalized patients are 1,466: 1,264 in ordinary wards, 202 in intensive care.

PUGLIA

There are 3,451 new coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, January 2, 2022. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 16,982 daily tests carried out, 30,679 people currently positive. 283 hospitalized in non-critical area, 32 patients in intensive care. As for the overall data, 315,608 total cases in the Region, 5,847,139 tests performed, 277,943 people healed, 6,987 those who died.