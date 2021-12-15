The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 15 December 2021, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. In the aftermath of the extension of the state of emergency to March 31, 2022 and on the eve of the departure of vaccines for the age group 5-11, the picture of the epidemic after the latest updates on the increase in infections. Here are the numbers from Lombardy and Lazio, Campania and Tuscany, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of major cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples.

TUSCANY

There are 1,036 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, December 15, 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. Decisive leap forward therefore of covid cases in the region: the new cases (989 confirmed with molecular swab and 47 by rapid antigenic test) bring the total to 312,243 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 291,042 (93.2% of total cases). Today 12,810 molecular swabs and 21,927 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 3% were positive. On the other hand, 10,456 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 9.9% were positive. The currently positive are 13,733 today, + 3.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 371 (12 more than yesterday), of which 48 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 2 men and 5 women with an average age of 84.6 years.

PUGLIA