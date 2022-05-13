The Bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 13 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily while infections and deaths are falling (Gimbe report). The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:
VENETO
There are 3,614 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin of today, May 13th. There are also 4 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,719,946, while the currently positive ones are 52,268. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,577. In the hospitals of the Veneto, 467 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 26 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 123 positive patients. Yesterday 1,197 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.
TUSCANY
There are 1,674 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 13 May. There are also 9 other deaths. 11,081 tests carried out, of which 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.11% (63.5% on first diagnoses). 483 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 1,191 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 1,126,522 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,076,698 (95.6% of total cases). Today 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% tested positive. On the other hand, 2,637 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding the control swabs), of which 63.5% were positive. The currently positive are 39,845 today, -3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 490 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 9 new deaths: 5 men and 4 women with an average age of 81.3 years.
