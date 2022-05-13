The Bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 13 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily while infections and deaths are falling (Gimbe report). The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 3,614 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin of today, May 13th. There are also 4 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,719,946, while the currently positive ones are 52,268. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,577. In the hospitals of the Veneto, 467 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 26 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 123 positive patients. Yesterday 1,197 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out. See also Third vaccine dose, Iss: recommended in pregnancy and lactation

TUSCANY