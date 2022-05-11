The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 11 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily as reinfections rise and among experts the concern for the autumn wave is growing. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 4,141 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 11 May. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,712,400, while the currently positive ones are 54,143. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,544. 482 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 108 positive patients. Yesterday 737 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out. See also "Dermatologists crucial to intercept psoriatic arthritis"

TUSCANY