The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Tuesday 10 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily as reinfections rise and among experts the concern for the autumn wave is growing. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

TUSCANY

There are 3,325 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 10 May. There are also 9 other deaths. 486 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 2,839 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 1,120,126 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,067,711 (95.3% of total cases). Today 2,742 molecular swabs and 17,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 4,609 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 72.1% were positive. The currently positive are 42,466 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 512 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more). There are 9 new deaths: 3 men and 6 women with an average age of 84.8 years (5 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 1,051 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, 10 May. There are also another 6 deaths. On 5,013 molecular swabs 182 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 3.63%. Furthermore, 5,313 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 869 cases (16.36%) were detected. There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments are 161. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (18.36%), followed by the 40-49 (16.08%) and by the 60-69 (12.65%).