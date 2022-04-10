Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 10 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign.

Here is the data, region by region:

PUGLIA

There are 4,137 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 deaths. New cases were identified on 25,268 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 1,398; Province of Bat: 287; Province of Brindisi: 442; Province of Foggia: 511; Province of Lecce: 853; Province of Taranto: 597; Residents outside the region: 39; Province in definition: 10. Currently positive people are 107,841. There are 657 covid patients admitted to a non-critical area in hospital. In intensive care, 40 patients. See also From three scientific societies document for timely monoclonal cures

TUSCANY