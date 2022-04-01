Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Tuscany, Veneto and Lazio, Campania and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 1 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples on the day when new rules and lighter anti-covid measures come into force after the end of the state of emergency.
Here is today’s data, region by region:
VENETO
There are 7,333 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 1 April. There are also another 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,498,035, while the currently positive ones are 81,641. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,164. In the Venetian hospitals 576 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 559) and 36 in intensive care (yesterday they were 35). In community hospitals there are 119 positive patients (yesterday they were 121). 3,378 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday.
TUSCANY
There are 4,793 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 1 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on social media by the governor Eugenio Giani. “The new positive cases are 4,793 out of 31,664 tests of which 7,695 molecular swabs and 23,969 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.14% (62.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani on Telegram, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,822,145. “With the end of the state of emergency it is the end of an era. The system of color zones ends with less and less Covid containment measures and I thank all citizens for the great responsibility shown”, writes Giani.
