Covid in Italy and the yellow zone at Christmas: I’m there Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the autonomous province of Trento to risk the change of color from Monday with the passage in the yellow zone in the week leading up to the holiday. This is what emerges from the tables of the decision-making indicators of the control room monitoring viewed by Adnkronos Salute. They are already in the yellow zone: Friuli Venezia Giulia, the autonomous province of Bolzano and Calabria

In detail: Liguria has a percentage of occupancy of beds in the medical area (17.9%) and for intensive care (13.7%) beyond the limits for passing into the yellow area, given that the incidence of cases it is 313 out of 100 thousand. The Marches have 15.6% for the medical areas and 16.7% for resuscitation, with an incidence of cases at 264 per 100 thousand. Veneto is 16% for hospitalizations and 15% for intensive care with an incidence of 498 cases out of 100 thousand. The autonomous province of Trento is 17% for the occupancy of posts in the medical area and 21% for intensive care, the incidence is 299 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.