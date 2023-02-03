The Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 represents almost all (99.97%) of the sequencings. The remaining 0.03% is attributable to a Delta/Omicron recombinant. BA.5 is predominant (87%), with 138 different sublineages identified (including the parental lineage). Among them, BQ.1.1, renamed Cerberus, achieved a frequency of 38.9% (it was 30.8% in the previous report).

We continue to observe an increase, albeit moderate, in the proportion of sequencing attributable to the CH.1.1 (Orthrus) and XBB.1.5 (Kraken) sublineages. This is the photograph taken from the report ‘Prevalence and distribution of Sars-CoV-2 variants of interest for public health in Italy’ of the Higher Institute of Health, with the sequencing data deposited in I-Co-Gen in the last 6 weeks (December 19, 2022-January 29, 2023).

“In the current scenario, it is necessary to continue to monitor, in line with national and international recommendations, the spread of viral variants circulating in the country through the sequencing of samples positive for Covid-19”, remarked the ISS.