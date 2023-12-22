In Italy there are over 60 thousand Covid cases (60,440), with one variation +7.2% compared to the previous week (56.404), e 425 deaths, +34.5% compared to 7 days ago. These are the data from the Ministry of Health bulletin on the progress of the Covid epidemiological situation in the week between 14 and 20 December. Testing is increasing: 323,844 swabs carried out with a variation of +15.9% compared to the previous week; the positivity rate is 18.7% with a change of -1.5% compared to the previous week (20.2%).

“The employment rate in the medical area relating to 20 December is equal to 11.8% (7,360 hospitalised) compared to 11.9% (7,426 hospitalised) on 13 December – we read – The relative employment rate in intensive care as of December 20th it was equal to 3.1% (276 hospitalized), compared to 2.7% (240 hospitalized) on December 13th”.

“The data confirm a substantial stabilization of the epidemic curve. They also indicate that especially in the Regions that have most promoted the vaccination and protection campaign for the vulnerable, the trend is decreasing”, states the general director of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the bulletin. “The transmissibility index remains below the epidemic threshold and, above all, the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care and in the medical area is low – he underlines”.