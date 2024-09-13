After the summer increases, Covid epidemiological data continues to drop. Rt and incidence are decreasing, while hospitalizations and intensive care are stable. The transmissibility index (Rt) calculated with data updated to September 11 and based on cases with hospitalization, as of September 3 is equal to 0.75, slightly decreasing compared to the previous week (Rt 0.84); the incidence in the period 5-11 September is equal to 16 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous week (22 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants)”, notes the weekly Covid monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health Control Room. The highest incidence “was reported in the Veneto region (28 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in the Marche (0.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants)”.

The occupancy of hospital beds on September 11 “in the medical area is equal to 3.1%, substantially stable compared to the previous week (3.4% on September 4). The occupancy of hospital beds in intensive care is also stable, equal to 0.7%, compared to the previous week (0.8% on September 4),” the monitoring states.

Preliminary data for the month of August (as of September 8) highlight “the co-circulation of different sub-variants of JN.1 under international attention. Among these, the proportion of sequencing attributable to KP.3.1.1, subject to international monitoring (Vum), is growing”, concludes the report.