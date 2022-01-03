“I believe the moment we get to vaccinate another million or one and a half million people, then the restrictions will all be removed“. This is the horizon traced at Adnkronos Salute by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.” There is no longer a need to put on a mask or that you cannot go to the stadium at 100%. At that point you will live 100% with the virus and you will go back to life as before“.

“Does Omicron also infect the vaccinated? Yes, but if I get a cold – says the infectious disease specialist – who cares! In 2018 we had 3 or 4 a year, did we forget? Today, those who have had three doses of vaccine or 2 doses recently and are healthy, if they catch Covid they will get a cold. The vaccines are working and how. “

Bassetti rejects the hypothesis of a return to work from home for public and private employees to counter the advance of Covid infections. “Putting smart working back on would be a serious mistake because we must now necessarily move towards coexistence “with the virus.” Now that we have 85% of people vaccinated and that Covid is a cold in 90% of cases, what do we do back to smart working? I’m a bit skeptical. ”

According to Bassetti, after all, all this alarm “is absolutely not justified today. A country that has over 80% of the population vaccinated, which in any case has a hospital situation that is not a difficult situation, because – underlines the doctor – if we lifted from the total count of Covid patients those who entered the hospital for other reasons, that is the asymptomatic positives who are there because they have broken a leg or because they have a heart problem and in any case not because they have Covid pneumonia, there would be no region in the yellow zone. So – he clarifies – this is not an emergency for me “.

“We cannot continue to put restrictive measures in the face of a virus which, however, – foresees the infectious disease specialist – with Omicron will infect everyone by spring. We have reached a point where – he explains – if you want to continue wearing the Ffp2 or Ffp3 mask because you feel safer, it’s your business. I gave you three doses of vaccine, all the tools to defend yourself, the virus today in the vaccinated is weakened, what do I still have to do, oblige people to use a mask for the next 10 years? Do not allow more to enter a club and have a life like the one we had before? No, it does not exist, we – he concludes – must gradually return to normality “.