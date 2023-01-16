“We start again this Monday with a very calm hospital situation, both on the Covid and on the flu side. Seeing even more than 500 deaths a week classified as Covid makes me have many doubts about how to count them. These are the same doubts I have had for over one year”. Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, reiterates his perplexities on the matter with a post on Facebook.

NASAL VACCINE – “The data from the nasal spray vaccine against viral vectored Covid, with preliminary results published late last year in scientific journals such as ‘Jama’, show that there is a low response compared to the intramuscular vaccine” he tells the Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti. “So it doesn’t seem to work very well, according to these studies it hasn’t had a clear response-enhancing effect. The results are disappointing for now, maybe in the future we’ll come to having a nasal spray like we’ve had for other vaccines, but for the Covid everything is more difficult. I don’t want to say I’m fond of the needle, but historically vaccines have always been associated with the needle. There will be room for Covid nasal sprays for babies or for needle phobics, but at the moment the results are not interesting and we have to wait”. Bassetti recalls that “on the other hand for the nasal spray which reduces the duration of positivity to Covid, the results are promising”, adding however that “at this point, and after the reduction of isolation, perhaps this type of spray arrives late”.