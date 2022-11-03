“That towards less lethality could be the path taken by Sars-CoV-2, but there are some open questions and to which we cannot yet answer with certainty today. ”This is how Massimo Andreoni, chief physician of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). “If the virus continues to circulate it will tend to ‘immune escape’, so it can lose aggression, but better escape the immunity achieved with vaccines – he underlines – We therefore have a series of unanswered questions about where this virus will go. I remember that there is still a decent Covid lethality, if it is true that between January and October 2022 we had 45 thousand more deaths than in 2019-20. Deaths evidently linked to the circulation of the virus. We have accepted a certain number of deaths by circulating the virus in an endemic world “.

The expert comments on a study by the University of Padua, which was also attended by the virologist Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian drug agency Aifa, who highlighted how “contagiousness has become inversely proportional to lethality: the evolution of Sars -CoV-2 is transforming into more ‘benign’ forms than the Covid we have known “.

On the path from pandemic to endemic, Andreoni clarifies that, “observing the latest variants and sub-variants of Omicron, we see some limits: the so-called Cerberus is no more aggressive than the other sub-variants, but by now many monoclonal antibodies no longer work – he warns – The greater circulation we will pay for Covid in some way. I remember that today for every 1,000 positives we have two people who can’t make it “.