“Even today, two out of three children between the ages of 5 and 11 have not received the anti-Covid vaccine” in Italy. In this age group, in fact, “65.30% did not even take the first dose, while the parents of these children and young people are not vaccinated in only 12% of cases”. Which means that “we have about 2 million children who have not been vaccinated despite at least one of their parents having taken the doses and therefore believe in the need to protect themselves. We must therefore ask ourselves: why these ‘pro vax’ parents did not immunize their parents sons?”. This is the question posed by Italo Farnetani, full professor of paediatrics at the Ludes Free University of Malta.

“Surely it is not for carelessness or neglect”, analyzes the expert who traces 3 identikits of parents at Adnkronos Salute. Two of these include mothers and fathers who choose not to vaccinate: “There are the authoritative, the protective and the authoritarian – Farnetani lists – Authoritarians are those who would like to impose their choices on their children: this is the category in which the parents no vax. But these parents do not guarantee the health and daily life of their children, rather they expose them to a risk of health or deprivation of school and relationship life. Just think of the quarantine to which non-immunized children could be subjected “, according to the rules currently in force in schools.

Authoritative parents, on the other hand, are “those who know how to make decisions in the interest of their children without uncertainties or fears, that is, they are able to fully carry out their parental function and know how to make the best choices in the interest of children who are not safe and reasonable. still autonomous. They therefore have them vaccinated and do it as soon as possible, overcoming any fears, because they know that the sooner the children are protected the better, both for health and for school attendance “.

Then there is the category of protective parents, “who do not take responsibility for choosing the vaccine for their children because they are afraid it will harm them, without realizing that no vaccine has ever caused reactions and negative effects greater than those of This disease is intended to be prevented – explains Farnetani – This type of protective parent thinks he is doing his child good by not vaccinating him. And instead he does the exact opposite. So I wonder: why do they do this? they often resort to medical examinations, drugs, prevention for fear that their child will get sick. In this case, therefore, it is very likely that bad information and above all false news have had a negative effect on their behavior “.

This category of parents, the expert points out, could be “pro-vax, they have probably vaccinated themselves against Covid. But they are afraid and afraid of taking responsibility for their children. What to do then? Advice to parents” struggling with doubts and indecisions “to speak to the pediatrician or the doctor treating the child to expose their fears. And at the same time – concludes Farnetani – I invite pediatricians and family doctors to contact parents who have not vaccinated first children, because the exchange of ideas on a personal level is extremely effective and can avoid any damage to the health of the children “.