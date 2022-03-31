All of Italy in dark red, including Valle d’Aosta, the last region to pass into the range of greatest Covid risk (last week it was still in the shade of light red). This is the new color map of ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which updates the Covid risk ranges in Europe.

Dark red is still the dominant color, particularly in the central block of Europe. In this phase the trend of the maps is fluctuating, from week to week the fluctuations continue. Based on the latest update, the eastern part of the map is cleared and is processed on the basis of the new cases recorded in the last 14 days per 100 thousand inhabitants and the positive rate between the tests carried out, weighted by the vaccination rate of the population.

In detail, Poland is almost entirely in light red with one region in yellow and two in dark red, Romania is in light red with two large regions in yellow and a small dark red spot. In light red all of Hungary, Bulgaria except one area in dark red, and most of Croatia (the other part is in dark red). Spain also has a large portion of its territory in light red.