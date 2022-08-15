There are 9,894 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, 15 August 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There were also another 42 deaths in 24 hours. Intensive care patients increased, 301 in total (+3) and ordinary hospitalizations decreased (-39), 7,504 in total. There are 64,106 processed swabs between molecular and antigenic which show a positivity rate of 15.4%.

Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO – There are 1,017 new coronavirus infections (-841) today in Lazio on 1,352 molecular swabs and 4,982 antigenic swabs for a total of 6,339 swabs. There were 4 deaths (-3), 814 hospitalized (+6), 51 intensive care (-2) and +2,868 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16%. cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 572. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

TUSCANY – In Tuscany there are 341 new Coronavirus infections registered today, August 15, 2022. The new cases are 0.03% more than the total of the previous day. 274 molecular swabs and 2,274 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.4% were positive. The hospitalized are 451 (2 less than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman with an average age of 86.3 years. The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 1,265,921 (93% of total cases). The currently positive are 84,382 today, -1.1% compared to yesterday. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of the 341 new positives today is approximately 56 years (8% are under 20 years old, 17% between 20 and 39 years old, 30% between 40 and 59 years old, 30% between 60 and 79 years old, 15% have 80 years or older).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 1,069 new coronavirus infections in Emilia-Romagna today, 15 August 2022, out of a total of 4,924 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 2,700 are molecular and 2,224 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.7%. The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+2 compared to yesterday, + 5.6%), the average age is 66.3 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,263 (+23 compared to yesterday, + 1.9%), average age 75.5 years.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia there are today 117 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 116 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 949 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 10 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 129 (- 1). 18087 are the cases of home isolation (- 74). The death of a person residing in the territory of the ASL of Cagliari is recorded.