There are 9,820 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 23, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 80 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 93,813 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 10.5%. There are 291 hospitalized in intensive care, one less than yesterday, while 6,388 hospitalized with symptoms, 12 less than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the emergency, 17,257,573 people have been infected, while the victims have risen to 166,032.

DATA AND COVID NUMBERS OF THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 1,341 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 23, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 13 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 3,673 molecular swabs and 8,717 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 10.8%. There are 716 hospitalized patients, 13 fewer since yesterday, the intensive care units employed are stable at 44 and 3,042 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 895. In detail, the infections and deaths in regional health agencies in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: 357 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: 220 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 3: 318 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 57 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 108 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 75 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 206 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 33 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 101 new cases; Asl di Rieti: 43 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 29 new cases.

VENETO – There are 551 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 4 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,741,944, while the currently positive ones are 38,799. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,648. 376 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area and 21 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 82 positive patients.

TUSCANY – There are 450 coronavirus infections registered today, May 23, in Tuscany, bringing the total to 1,141,775 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.04% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,099,874 (96.3% of total cases). Today 841 molecular swabs and 3,029 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.6% were positive. On the other hand, 837 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 53.8% were positive. The currently positive are 31,848 today, -3.5% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 366 (16 more than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 13 new deaths: 6 men and 7 women with an average age of 83.2 years.

PIEDMONT – There are 694 of which 671 in antigen tests, the new positives at Covid in Piedmont. The Region notes it. The swabs carried out are 13,667 of which 12,679 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 5.4%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 426 (+ 6 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 17, down by 2 units compared to yesterday. One death in person diagnosed with Covid.

ABRUZZO – 255 (aged between 6 months and 94 years) are the new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 401,315. Of today’s positives, 232 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 7 new cases (aged between 81 and 91 years, 2 in the province of Chieti, 4 in the province of Pescara, 1 in the province of Teramo) and rises to 3300. This was reported by the Regional Health Department specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 370,379 discharged / healed (+753 compared to yesterday). Two hundred and forty-three patients (+2 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 8 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 27,385 (-507 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation. 658 molecular swabs were performed in the last 24 hours (2314835 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 1532 antigen tests (3710377).

VALLE D’AOSTA – In the last 24 hours in Valle D’Aosta there are 19 new positives compared to 54 recovered. The current positives are 1,106 of which 19 hospitalized. One patient is hospitalized in intensive care while there are no deaths of people with a Covid diagnosis. The new cases tested in the last 24 hours are 31, the swabs carried out 131.

SARDINIA – There are 636 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 23, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours a total of 1833 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 8 like yesterday. There are 192 patients hospitalized in the medical area, 6 fewer since yesterday, while 21,000 are cases of home isolation.

CALABRIA – There are 409 new coronavirus infections today 23 May 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 3 deaths. The new infections were detected on 2,743 swabs carried out. The healed are +1,819. In total 2,585 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records -1,413 currently positive, -4 hospitalizations (for a total of 186) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 8).