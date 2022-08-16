There are 8,944 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, August 16, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 70 other deaths. Since yesterday the swabs processed have been 63. 549 with a positive rate of 14%. Intensive care patients are decreasing, 299 in total and two fewer than yesterday, while hospitalizations are up to 7,544 in total, 40 more than yesterday.



Read also

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – Coronavirus infections in Lazio are 614 today, August 16, 2022, according to Covid numbers and data from the Region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 deaths. There are 361 cases in the city of Rome. 805 (-9) patients are hospitalized, 50 intensive care units and 2,043 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.2%.

In detail, the ASL Roma 1 records 127 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 112 new cases and 3 deaths; in ASL Roma 3 there are 122 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 16 new cases and 0 deaths; the ASL Roma 5 records 47 new cases and 1 death and in the ASL Roma 6 there are 55 new cases and 0 deaths.



In the provinces there are 135 new cases. In the Frosinone ASL there are 42 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 53 new cases and 0 deaths; in the Asl of Rieti there are 17 new cases and 0 deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 23 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.

TUSCANY – There are 223 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, August 16. There is also another death. In the region there are 1,361,089 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 51 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and 172 from rapid antigen test. New cases are 0.02% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.03% and reach 1,266,298 (93% of total cases). Today 279 molecular swabs and 2,112 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 9.3% were positive. On the other hand, 372 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 59.9% were positive. Currently positive are 84,227 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 448 (3 less than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (stable). Today there is 1 new death: a 76-year-old woman.

The average age of 223 new positives today is approximately 48 years (14% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 27% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older). The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (51 confirmed with molecular swab and 172 by rapid antigen test). There are 373,256 overall cases to date in Florence (28 more than yesterday), 91,534 in Prato (4 more), 107,388 in Pistoia (17 more), 67,741 in Massa (39 more), 144,983 in Lucca (30 more), 157,836 in Pisa (20 more), 122,788 in Livorno (17 more), 123,102 in Arezzo (31 more), 97,612 in Siena (19 more), 74,294 in Grosseto (18 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 52 cases found today in the ASL Center, 103 in the North West, 68 in the South East. Tuscany is in 9th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 36,857 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 36,311 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Pisa with 37,761 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Lucca with 37,760, Florence with 37,384, the lowest Grosseto with 34,104.

Overall, 83,779 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (152 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.2%). The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 448 (3 less than yesterday, 0.7% less), 20 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday). The total people healed are 1,266,298 (377 more than yesterday, plus 0.03%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,266,298 (377 more than yesterday, plus 0.03%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia today, 16 August 2022, 494 further infections from Coronavirus are recorded, of which 452 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 780 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 10 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 137 (+ 8). 17997 are the cases of home isolation (- 90). There are 2 deaths: a 98-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, resident respectively in the province of Sassari and in the province of Southern Sardinia.