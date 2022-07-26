There are 88,121 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, July 26, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 253 deaths.

Read also

In the last 24 hours, 446,718 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 19.7%.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 6,892 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Lazio, according to the covid-19 data of the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 10 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 5,453 molecular swabs and 35,894 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 16.6%. There are 1,121 hospitalized, 5 fewer since yesterday, 74 intensive care units occupied, one fewer than yesterday, and 8,693 healed in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 3,032.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 1,005 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,036 new cases and 2 deaths; ASL Roma 3 records 991 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 4 there are 328 new cases; in the ASL Roma 5 there are 579 new cases; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 476 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 2,477 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone 825 cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 1,079 new cases and 1 death; in the Asl of Rieti 235 new cases and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 338 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

SARDINIA – There are 2,294 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 2 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours a total of 10697 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 13 patients admitted to intensive care units like yesterday. The patients admitted to the medical area are 180 like yesterday. 39,060 people in home isolation.

CALABRIA – There are 3,496 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,789 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 11,913 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Since yesterday the healed have been 2,603. There are 331 hospitalizations, 3 more than yesterday and 15 intensive care units occupied, 3 less than yesterday.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,333 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday 8 deaths have been recorded for a total of 3446 victims. Since yesterday 12,354 people have healed. In the last 24 hours, 2,117 molecular swabs and 12,039 antigen tests were performed.

Of these 285 patients, 10 more than yesterday, are hospitalized in the medical area. There are 11 intensive care units employed, 2 more than yesterday. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila (+549 compared to yesterday), Chieti (+1009), Pescara (+809) and Teramo (+775).

EMILIA – There are 3,889 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There are 41 dead. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 14.5%.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 48 (+2 compared to yesterday, + 4.3%), the average age is 62.3 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,804 (-8 compared to yesterday, -0.4%), average age 75.4 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 972 new cases (out of a total of 358,952 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (609 out of 266,046) and Rimini (420 out of 163,932); then Ravenna (376 out of 163,288), Piacenza (293 out of 87,824), Reggio Emilia (288 out of 195,557), Cesena (259 out of 97,372) and Parma (180 out of 145,480); then Forlì (176 out of 80,571), Ferrara (170 out of 122,384) and, finally, the Imola district, with 146 new positive cases out of a total of 54,403 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 70,885 (-1,129).