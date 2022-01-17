I am 83,403 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, Monday 17 January, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – from the Civil Protection and Health Ministry bulletin. There are also another 287 deaths. 541,298 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, for one positivity rate of 15.4%. 19,228 hospitalized with symptoms (+509 since yesterday), 1,717 patients in intensive care (+ 26 since yesterday).

Here you are today’s data, region by region:

LOMBARDY – There are 9,883 new infections from Covid recorded in Lombardy in the last 24 hours and 81 deaths, thus bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,992. 1,420 new cases in Milan city. This was announced by the Region. 68,733 swabs performed, while the test / positive ratio stood at 14.3%. Intensive care admissions are decreasing: they are 267 (-1) while patients admitted not in intensive care go up to 3,649 (+83). In detail, there are 3,350 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, there are 871 new cases in Bergamo, in Brescia 1,577, in Como 516, in Cremona 253, in Lecco 165, in Lodi 206, in Mantua 368, in Monza 764, in Pavia 555, in Sondrio 161 and in Varese 756.

LAZIO – There are 6,447 new coronavirus infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also 17 other deaths. The new cases in Rome city are at 3,733. There are 1,789 hospitalized (+41), 204 intensive care (which remain stable) and +5,102 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.2%. There are 3 thousand fewer cases compared to the previous Monday, the most significant reduction in recent weeks. In the meantime, the 2.8 million booster doses performed have been exceeded, 55% of the population over 12 years old has been reached. The total administrations are 11.9 million Yesterday almost 52 thousand vaccine administrations were carried out, 80% more than the commissioner’s target.

CAMPANIA – There are 9,370 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also 31 other deaths: 25 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 6 previously, but registered only yesterday. 5,039 patients tested positive for antigenic swab and 4,331 for molecular swab. The tests analyzed were 53,819, of which 31,537 are antigenic and 22,282 are molecular. Positive tests are 17.41% of the total swabs analyzed. The hospitalizations of Covid patients in hospitals in Campania are still increasing, in total 1,403: 92 intensive care beds are occupied (+5 compared to yesterday) and 1,311 hospital beds are occupied (+33 compared to the figure released yesterday) .

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 11,189 new coronavirus infections today 17 January in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 22 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 816,613 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new infections were identified on a total of 38,705 swabs performed in the last 24 hours: the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is therefore 28.9%, a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed , which on holidays is lower than on other days and especially the molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

PIEDMONT – There are 9,564 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, January 17, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded another 22 deaths. The new cases of which 8,692 after antigenic test) are equal to 12.8% of 74,657 swabs performed, of which 67,239 antigenic. Of the 9,564 infected, the asymptomatic are 8,108 (84.8%). There are 145 hospitalized patients in intensive care (+2 compared to yesterday). There are 2,062 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (+46 compared to yesterday). There are 165,296 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 13,067,753 (+74,657 compared to yesterday). There are 22, 3 today, the deaths of positive people in the Covid-19 test reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total then becomes 12,313 deaths who tested positive for the virus. The recovered patients become a total of 527,684 (+9,334 compared to yesterday).

VENETO – There are 6,381 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, January 17, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. New cases were identified on 50,302 swabs, the incidence is 12.69%. There are 28 deaths. “The positivity rate is dropping,” said Governor Luca Zaia. The current positives in Veneto are 256,274. Covid patients in hospital are 1,971 (+38). 1,766 people are hospitalized in the non-critical area, while 205 are in intensive care.

PUGLIA – There are 6,652 new infections today 17 January 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. Another death is recorded. The new positive cases emerged from the analysis of 50,360 daily tests. There are 123,755 people currently positive in the Region, 615 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 63 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the emergency there have been 440,403 total cases in Puglia, 6,847,168 tests performed, 309,584 people healed and 7,064 deaths.

TUSCANY – In Tuscany there are 5,626 new Covid cases (3,362 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,264 by rapid antigen test), bringing the total to 587,041 since the beginning of the emergency. The healed grew by 1.3% and reached 400,407 (68.2% of total cases). Today, 15,970 molecular swabs and 15,804 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17.7% were positive. On the other hand, 8,282 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 67.9% were positive. The currently positive today are 178,771, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,441 (73 more than yesterday), of which 138 in intensive care (11 more). Today there are 13 new deaths: 10 men and 3 women with an average age of 72.1 years.

FRIULI – There are 1,757 new coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also another 10 deaths. In particular, 684 new infections were detected on 5,589 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 12.24%. There are also 7,242 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 1,073 cases (14.82%) were detected. There are 42 people admitted to intensive care, 36 of whom are not vaccinated and 399 patients hospitalized in other wards.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,527 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, January 17, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 6 deaths. Of today’s positives, 852 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The currently positives in Abruzzo are 69,874 (+796 compared to yesterday). 398 (+12 compared to yesterday) patients hospitalized in the medical area; 35 (-3 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while 69,441 (+787 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3,300 molecular swabs and 12,307 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 9.78%.

CALABRIA – There are 1,693 new coronavirus infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also another 8 deaths. 9,382 swabs performed, +1,513 healed. The total deaths have been 1,731 since the start of the pandemic. The bulletin also records +172 currently positive, +6 hospitalizations (for a total of 438) and, finally, -2 intensive therapies (for a total of 35). The ASP of Vibo Valentia announces that “due to mere transcription error, 9 more hospitalizations were communicated yesterday”.

SARDINIA – There are 1,007 new coronavirus infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also another 6 deaths. 2,579 people tested. A total of 7,765 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 28 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). There are 238 patients admitted to the medical area (2 more than yesterday). 21,197 are the cases of home isolation (445 more than yesterday).

BASILICATA – There are 145 new coronavirus infections today January 17 in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new cases were identified out of a total of 618 molecular swabs. The deceased people resided in Venosa, Senise, Accettura, Matera and Pomarico.

The Lucanians recovered or negativized are 254. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 90 (+1) of which 2 in intensive care: 49 (of which 1 in TI) in the hospital of Potenza; 41 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 13,740.

VALLE D’AOSTA – A new death and 172 new positive cases at Covid in Valle d’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected by the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today to 24,121. The current positives are 5,996, of which 5,919 in home isolation, 69 hospitalized, eight in intensive care. The total healed rose to 17,629, +207 compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 120,021 while the swabs carried out are 400,624. With the death recorded today, the number of people who died in Val d’Aosta and tested positive for Covid from the beginning of the epidemic to today rises to 496.