Coronavirus infections are 782 in Italy today, June 27, according to region-by-region data in the Civil Protection bulletin. Since yesterday, another 14 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 138,391 swabs were made with a positivity rate of 0.5%. 294 are hospitalized in intensive care, 4 fewer since yesterday. The decline in the number of hospitalized patients with symptoms also continues, 1,743 compared to 1,771 yesterday.





The data of the Regions

LOMBARDY – There are 119 new cases of Covid positive (yesterday 115) recorded in the last 24 hours in Lombardy. The victims are two against five yesterday, the total deaths rise to 33,774 deaths. The data are disseminated by the Civil Protection.

PUGLIA – There are 33 new Coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, June 27. No other dead since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 3,940 swabs have been made. Since yesterday, 39 people have been healed. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Puglia, 6,640 people have lost their lives. The currently positive cases are 3,875, while the hospitalized are 159.

ABRUZZO – There are 29 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, June 27. No deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,927 molecular swabs and 2,743 antigen tests have been done. Seven recovered from yesterday, bringing the total to 71,220 since the start of the pandemic in the Region. There are 26 hospitalized for Covid, one more, one in intensive care, the number is unchanged, and 1,002 are in home isolation, 21 more than yesterday.

TUSCANY – There are 35 new Coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, June 27th. From the table there is a death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 5,721 molecular swabs and 5,819 rapid antigenic swabs were made with a positivity of 0.3%. The hospitalized are 120, 4 fewer than yesterday, of which 31 in intensive care, 3 more. In isolation at home 2,265 people as they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.