I am 77,696 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 24, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 352 deaths.

Read also

In the last 24 hours, 519,293 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed with a 15% positivity rate. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 10 million have been infected in Italy. There were 143,875 victims, while 7,147,612 healed, 102,363 in the last 24 hours.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 5,930 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, 24 January. There are also 40 other deaths: 22 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 18 those that occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. 45,916 tests carried out. The total number of deaths recorded in Campania since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic thus rises to 8,925. In Campania there are 100 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 1,391 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LAZIO – There are 7,622 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 24, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 27 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours, 14,919 molecular swabs and 40,831 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 13.6%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,571. There are 2,047 hospitalized patients, 28 more than yesterday, 202 intensive care units occupied, 5 fewer in the last 24 hours, and 7,139 healed since yesterday.

In detail, the cases and deaths in the last 24 hours in hospitals in Lazio. Asl Roma 1: 1,772 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,628 new cases and 8 deaths; ASL Roma 3: 1,171 new cases and 3 deaths; ASL Roma 4: 259 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 793 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 761 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 1,238 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 267 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: 432 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 166 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Viterbo: there are 373 new cases and 3 deaths.

TUSCANY – There are 5,603 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 24 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. The new cases were detected on 34,405 tests including 16,075 molecular swabs and 18,330 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.29% (53.4% ​​on first diagnoses). Yesterday the new cases in Tuscany were 10,904 out of 66,311 tests with the rate of new positives at 16.44% (74.2% on the first diagnoses).

The number of new Covid infections has halved compared to yesterday, but the tests carried out are about half, so much so that the positivity rate remains practically unchanged, even if it drops significantly on the first diagnoses.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,568 new coronavirus infections today 24 January 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths.

The new positive cases bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 193172. Of today’s positives, 955 were identified through rapid antigen tests. The death toll of patients recorded 10 new cases (aged between 70 and 92 years, 4 in the province of Pescara, 2 in the province of Chieti, 1 resident outside the region, while 3 date back to recent days and were communicated only today by the Local Health Authority. ) and rises to 2758. The number of positive cases also includes 97753 discharged / cured (+510 compared to yesterday). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 92661 (+1047 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 79508 cases concerning patients lost to follow up since the beginning of emergency, on which checks are underway. There are 419 patients (+7 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 37 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 92205 (+1039 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3109 molecular swabs (1879052 in total since the start of the emergency) and 10391 antigen tests (2448699) were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 11.61 percent.

SARDINIA – There are 1,224 new coronavirus infections today 24 January 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths.

The new positive cases were confirmed on the basis of 2,807 people tested. A total of 19,883 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 30 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). There are 291 patients admitted to the medical area (4 more than yesterday). There are 22,775 cases of home isolation (475 more than yesterday).

PUGLIA – There are 3,471 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 24 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 11 other deaths recorded. The new infections were identified on 39,399 swabs. New cases by province – Bari: 1,117; Bat: 323; Brindisi: 339; Foggia: 545; Lecce: 801; Taranto: 315; Residents outside the region: 24; Province under definition: 7.

Currently positive people are 126,262. In the hospital, there are 717 covid patients admitted to non-critical areas. In intensive care, on the other hand, 67 people.

VENETO – There are 6,188 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 24 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 17 deaths recorded. Covid patients hospitalized in a non-critical area are 1,705 (-22), while people in intensive care are 186 (+3).

CALABRIA – There are 776 new coronavirus infections today 24 January in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. New cases registered on 5,422 swabs carried out, +1,276 recovered. Deaths have risen to 1,801 since the start of the pandemic. The bulletin also records -512 currently positive, -4 hospitalizations (for a total of 435) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 33).

SARDINIA – There are 1,224 new coronavirus infections today 24 January 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths.

The new positive cases were confirmed on the basis of 2,807 people tested. A total of 19,883 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 30 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). There are 291 patients admitted to the medical area (4 more than yesterday). There are 22,775 cases of home isolation (475 more than yesterday).

BASILICATA – There are 599 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, 24 January. There are also another 2 deaths. 3,416 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Scanzano Jonico and Baragiano. 450 healings were recorded. There are 94 hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 6 (+2) in intensive care: 52 (of which 4 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 42 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 17,023.

For the vaccination, 3,508 administrations were made yesterday. So far 459,313 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (83 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 420,805 have received the second (76.1 percent) and 266,061 are the third doses (48.1 percent), for a total of 1,146,179 administrations carried out.

EMILIA – There are 14,719 new coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 24 January. In addition, another 40 deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 948,126 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 35,301 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,790 molecular and 21,511 rapid antigen tests. Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 148 (-4 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.6%), the average age is 63 years. Of the total, 92 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 62.3 years), 62.2%; 56 are fully vaccinated (mean age 64.2 years). A figure that must be related to the fact that there are almost 3.7 million people over 12 vaccinated with a full cycle in Emilia-Romagna, about 300 thousand vaccinated who have not yet done so: the percentage of unvaccinated people admitted to intensive care is therefore very higher than those who have been vaccinated.

As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 2,625 (+83 compared to yesterday, + 3.3%), average age 69.7 years. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 9 in Piacenza (+2 compared to yesterday), 20 in Parma (-2); 14 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 20 in Modena (-2); 35 in Bologna (+1); 12 in Imola (unchanged); 11 in Ferrara (unchanged); 8 in Ravenna (-1); 4 in Forlì (unchanged); 3 in Cesena (-2); 12 in Rimini (unchanged). These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The total number of people healed are 6,504 more than yesterday and reach 556,612. Unfortunately, there are 40 deaths. In total, there have been 14,811 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

LIGURIA – There are 2,221 new coronavirus infections today 24 January in Liguria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases were identified on 12,867 molecular (2,457) and rapid antigenic (10,410) swabs recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the detail, referring to the residence of the person tested. Imperia (Asl 1) 121; Savona (Asl 2) 501; Genoa 1.336, of which: Asl 3: 1.331 and Asl 4: 205; La Spezia (Asl 5): 261. Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 2. There are no new deaths.

PIEDMONT – There are 7,526 new coronavirus infections today 24 January in Piedmont, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. The Crisis Unit of the Region announced that of the new cases, 5,090 were positive after antigenic tests, equal to 14.1% of 53,389 swabs performed, of which 47,309 antigenic. The asymptomatic are 6,450 (85.7%). There are 5,962 screening cases, 1,231 case contacts, 333 with ongoing investigation. The total of positive cases becomes 800,908, of which 65,957 Alessandria, 37,079 Asti, 29,967 Biella, 111,475 Cuneo, 62,323 Novara, 419,682 Turin, 28,300 Vercelli, 29,588 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 3,929 residents outside the region but in charge of health facilities Piedmontese. The remaining 12,608 are under development and territorial assignment.