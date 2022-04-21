There are 75,020 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 21 April 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 166 other deaths. Since yesterday, 59,916 people have been healed.

In the last 24 hours, 46,180 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positivity rate of 16.8%. There are 10,231 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 24 more than yesterday. There are 415 intensive care units employed, 2 more since yesterday.

THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

LAZIO – “Today in Lazio, out of 8,855 molecular swabs and 37,841 antigenic swabs for a total of 46,696 swabs, there are 8,202 new positive cases (-2,479), 17 deaths (+3), 1,175 hospitalized (+24), 69 patients in intensive care and 3,924 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 17.5%. Cases in Rome city are at 4,272 “. To make the point is the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in a note. This is the situation in detail. Asl Roma 1: 1,693 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,495 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 1,084 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 476 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 5: there are 676 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 770 new cases and 4 deaths. In the provinces there are 2,008 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 556 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl di Latina: there are 828 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl di Rieti: there are 287 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Viterbo: 337 new cases and 1 death.

CAMPANIA – There are 8,714 new coronavirus infections that emerged in Campania today 21 April, from the analysis of 42,103 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Region, there are also 7 new deaths (6 in the last 48 hours, one previously but recorded yesterday). In Campania there are 40 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 731 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LOMBARDY – There are 9,678 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 April 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 30 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic in the Region to 39,712. In the last 24 hours, 69,409 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, of which 13.9% was positive. The number of hospitalized is increasing: 39 are in intensive care, 1 more than yesterday; 1,196 in ordinary Covid departments, 27 more since yesterday.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 3,102 new cases, of which 1,290 in the capital city. Followed by the provinces of Brescia with 1,067 infections, Varese with 938, Monza and Brianza with 876, Bergamo with 734 and Como with 671. In Pavia the new cases are 537, 438 in Mantua, 428 in Lecco, 289 in Cremona, 154 in Sondrio and 144 in Lodi.

PUGLIA – There are 5,860 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 21 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 11 deaths registered. New cases were identified on 29,069 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 2,133; Bat Province: 295; Province of Brindisi: 628; Province of Foggia: 711; Province of Lecce: 1,094; Province of Taranto: 907; Residents outside the region: 71; Province in definition: 21. Currently positive people are 102,444. There are 589 covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area. There are 37 patients in intensive care.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,337 (aged between 2 months and 99 years) coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 21 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 more deaths. The death toll of patients with the 2 new cases (this is an 88 year old from the province of L’Aquila and an 89 year old from the province of Teramo) rises to 3,176.

Another 2,257 recovered were reported. The currently positives in Abruzzo are 49,804 (+73 compared to yesterday). 326 patients (-1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 11 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 49,467 (+74 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3,256 molecular swabs and 10,541 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 16.93%.

TUSCANY – There are 4,713 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 21 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,658 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,066,731 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,006,801 (94.4% of total cases). Today 4,725 molecular swabs and 23,148 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,385 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 73.8% were positive. The currently positive are 50,170 today, + 1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 744 (10 fewer than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are 19 new deaths: 12 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.8 years.

BASILICATA – There are 964 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, April 21st. There are also another 2 deaths. 3,384 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased, two men aged 96 and 87, resided in Forenza and Potenza. 539 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 96 (-6) of which 3 in intensive care: 68 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 28 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 27,743.

For the vaccination, 292 administrations were made yesterday. So far 468,057 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,596 have received the second (79.8 percent), 354,584 are the third doses (64.1 percent) and 766 the fourth doses (0.1 per cent), for a total of 1,265,003 administered doses.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 117 new covid infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 21 April. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus since the beginning of the emergency in the region is 34,315. The current positives are 1,405 of which 1,384 in home isolation for the 21 hospitalized. The healed rose to 32,379, up 168 units compared to yesterday. The total cases tested are 132,639, the total of swabs carried out is 502,915. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid from the beginning of the epidemic to today in Valle d’Aosta are 529.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 5,930 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 April 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 10 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 24,349 swabs were processed, of which 12,543 are molecular and 11,806 rapid antigenic. Positive rate of 24.3%.

There are 33 patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, one less than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,419, 23 more than yesterday.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,031 new cases, followed by Reggio Emilia in 989, Modena in 898 and Parma in 803; then Ravenna at 511 and Ferrara at 488; then Rimini at 393, Forlì at 261 and Piacenza at 218. 57,069 people in isolation at home.

VENETO – There are 7,423 new coronavirus infections today 21 April in Veneto (yesterday they were 9,754), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,617,277, while the currently positive ones are 74,045. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,369.

In hospitals in the Veneto, 631 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 638) and 17 in intensive care (yesterday they were 15). In community hospitals there are 132 positive patients (yesterday they were 128). Yesterday 1,660 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

SARDINIA – There are 2,695 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, 21 April. There are also 4 other deaths. 2,312 new cases diagnosed by antigenic. A total of 10,697 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 17 (-1).

The patients admitted to the medical area are 325 (-2). 29,530 are the cases of home isolation (-331). There are 4 deaths: 1 man aged 93, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 86-year-old man, residing in the province of Sassari, and two women of 84 and 94, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia. This was announced by the Sardinia Region.

SICILY – There are 5,079 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 April 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 32 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 9,953 people have recovered. In total, there are 123,627 positives on the island – 3,922 fewer than yesterday – and of these 883 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 48 in intensive care with three new entries and 122,696 in home isolation.