I’m 73,357 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 26, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 118 dead. In the last 24 hours, 504,185 swabs were processed with a 14.5% positivity rate.

In total, the victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 158,700. The total of the currently positive is 1,254,383 people. Hospitalizations with Covid symptoms have increased slightly since yesterday. There are 29 more hospitalized with symptoms, while there are 5 more hospitalized in intensive care with 45 admissions per day.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 7,163 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 26, 2022 in Veneto, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Five people have died since yesterday, bringing the total death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 14,100. The currently positives in the Region are 75,807. In the Venetian hospitals 471 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 464) and 23 in intensive care (yesterday they were 25). In community hospitals there are 117 positive patients. Yesterday 6,087 doses of the vaccine were administered.

LAZIO – There are 8,445 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 26, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 12 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 10,423 molecular swabs and 47,473 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.5%. There were 1,120 hospitalized, 10 more since yesterday, 70 intensive care units occupied and 5,138 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 4,268.

This is the situation in detail. Asl Roma 1: 1,724 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,463 new cases and 5 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 1,081 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 276 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 605 new cases and 3 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 866 new cases.

In the provinces there have been 2,430 new cases in the last 24 hours. Asl di Frosinone: there are 755 new cases. ASL of Latina: there are 1,032 new cases. Asl di Rieti: 230 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: there are 413 new cases and 1 death.

PUGLIA – There are 7,909 new coronavirus infections today 26 March in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. The new cases, identified through 37,811 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 2,570; Bat: 555; Brindisi: 674; Foggia: 1,034; Lecce: 2,130; Taranto: 890; Residents outside the region: 41; Province in definition: 15. There are 116,334 people currently positive, 620 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 32 in intensive care. Overall data: 883,273 total cases, 9,549,959 swabs performed, 759,018 people recovered and 7,921 deaths.

TUSCANY – There are 4,814 new coronavirus infections today March 26 in Tuscany, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated via social media by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 4,814 out of 33,064 tests of which 6,883 molecular swabs and 26,181 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.56% (62.8% on the first diagnoses)”, reads the post.

BASILICATA – There are 975 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 26, 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been a death, from Avigliano. In the last 24 hours, 4,319 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There have been 513 healings since yesterday.

There are 111 hospitalized for Covid-19, 7 more since yesterday, of which 2, one less, in intensive care. Overall, the current positives, residing in Basilicata, are about 24,100.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,080 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 26, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 10 deaths which brings the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 16,218. In the last 24 hours, 21,546 swabs were processed, of which 10,233 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 18.9%. Since yesterday, 3,208 people have been healed.

The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 40, 2 fewer than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 993, 36 more than yesterday.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 892 new cases, followed by Modena at 660, Reggio Emilia at 506 and, then, Ravenna at 387 and Parma at 350. 45,829 people in home isolation.

CALABRIA – There are 2,829 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, March 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region. Recorded 6 more deaths. New cases were detected on 13,516 swabs performed. Another 2,038 healed reported. The bulletin also records +785 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 369) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 17).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,220 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, March 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. In detail. out of 4,036 molecular swabs 348 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 8.62%. There are also 6,742 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 872 cases (12.93%) were detected.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 120, Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, communicated. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 years and 50-59 both with 16.15% of total cases; followed by 30-39 (15.66%).