There are 70,803 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 2, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 129 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 477,041 swabs, including molecular and antigenic swabs, were processed with a positivity rate of 14.9%.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 6,821 new coronavirus infections today 2 April 2022 in Veneto, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 20 deaths.

In the Region there are 1,504,856 people who have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, in total there are 14,184 deaths. The positives are growing, 82,106 (+465). In the medical area there are 806 patients (-34), in intensive care 61 (+2).

LAZIO – There are 9,115 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 2, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 10,069 molecular swabs and 50,149 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 15.1%. There are 1,193 hospitalized patients, 9 fewer since yesterday, while 76 intensive care units are occupied, one less since yesterday. In one day, 6,648 were healed. The cases in Rome city are at 4,065.

These, in detail, are the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,706 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,327 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 1,032 new cases; Asl Roma 4: 369 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 1,281 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 909 new cases.

In the provinces there are 2,491 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 1,013 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 970 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 211 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 297 new cases.

CALABRIA – There are 2,502 new coronavirus infections today 2 April 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 other deaths.

New cases were detected on 11,729 swabs performed. The healed are +1,657. In total 2,318 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +841 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 355) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 21).

TUSCANY – There are 4,698 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, April 2nd. There are also another 7 deaths. 1,359 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 3,339 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total number of coronavirus positives to 993,875 recorded so far in the region. New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 934,792 (94.1% of total cases). Today 7,197 molecular swabs and 23,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,166 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65.6% were positive. The currently positive are 49,559 today, + 1.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 891 (8 less than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (8 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 6 men and one woman with an average age of 78.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 4,698 new positives today is approximately 43 years (19% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

PUGLIA – There are 6,670 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, April 2, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 15 deaths registered. New cases were identified on 39,011 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 2,204; Bat Province: 452; Province of Brindisi: 648; Province of Foggia: 809; Province of Lecce: 1,588; Province of Taranto: 885; Residents outside the region: 63; Province under definition: 21.

Currently positive people in Puglia are 118,105. There are 678 covid patients admitted to a non-critical area in hospital. In intensive care, on the other hand, 40 patients.

BASILICATA – There are 948 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, April 2. There is also another death. 3,874 swabs (molecular and antigenic), carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Ruoti. 708 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 106 (-3) of which 3 in intensive care: 55 (of which 1 in intensive care) in the Potenza hospital; 51 (of which 2 in intensive care) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 25,800.

For the vaccination, 287 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,917 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,137 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 352,109 are the third doses (63.6 percent) , for a total of 1,261,438 administrations carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,600 new coronavirus infections today 2 April 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. ” Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,290,959 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,600 more than yesterday, out of a total of 21,989 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,870 are molecular and 11,119 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.9%. The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm a total of 10,293,874 doses were administered; of the total 3,774,268 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,746,413 ” communicates the Emilia Romagna Region.

” The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 69 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,162 (+23 compared to yesterday, + 2%), average age 75.6 years “. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 54,187 (-2,228). these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,989 (-2,251), 97.8% of the total number of active cases. more than yesterday and reach 1,220,494. In total, 16,278 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.