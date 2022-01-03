I am 68,052 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, Monday 3 January 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 140 deaths. Hospitalizations are also on the rise. In fact, in the last 24 hours, 577 more hospitalized with symptoms, 32 more hospitalizations in intensive care with 103 admissions a day. The total number of deaths rises to 137,786. The total number of those discharged and recovered is 5,133,272 people. There are 1,111,368 people in home isolation while the total of those currently positive is 1,125,052 people.

In the last 24 hours it has been 445,321 more swabs performed, the positivity rate is 15.3%.

Here is the data region by region:

LAZIO – There are 5,614 new infections from Coronavirus in Lazio today, Monday 3 January 2022, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 15 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 16,065 molecular and 27,837 antigenic agents were processed with a positivity rate of 12.7%. There are 1,199 hospitalized patients, 26 more since yesterday and 158 intensive care units occupied, 6 more in the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, 1,234 people have been healed. The cases in Rome city are at 2,961. In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 there are 940 new cases and 3 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. While in the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,432 infections and 2 deaths. A death in the Asl Roma 3 where the new positives are 589. The infections are 431 in the Asl Roma 4 where there are 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 5 the new cases are 660 and 1 death. A death also in the Asl Roma 6 with 693 new infected. In the provinces there are 869 new cases of which 227 in the Asl of Frosinone where there are also 2 deaths; 208 in the ASL of Latina where the deaths are 3; 230 cases in the ASL of Rieti and 204 in that of Viterbo, both without deaths.

CAMPANIA – There are 6,653 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, January 3. There are also 21 other deaths: 14 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, 7 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. 48,768 tests analyzed, the percentage of positive tests out of the total of those analyzed was 13.64%. There is also an increase in hospitalizations: in Campania there are 60 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (+5 compared to yesterday) and 750 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+32 compared to the figure released yesterday).

VENETO – There are 6,468 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Veneto, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin communicated by the president of the region Luca Zaia. There are another 9 deaths. There are “6468 positives in the last 24 hours” with an “incidence of 13%”. There are “over 670 thousand positives in Veneto since the beginning of the pandemic, and the current positives are 111,589”. As for the hospitalized there are “1,516, +50, of which 200 in intensive care”.

SARDINIA – There are 543 new coronavirus infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, January 3. There is also another death, it is a 73-year-old woman residing in the province of Nuoro. 2,420 people tested. A total of 6,637 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 18 (1 more than yesterday). There are 174 patients admitted to the medical area (15 more than yesterday). 9,444 are the cases of home isolation (328 more than yesterday).

ABRUZZO – There are 1,990 new coronavirus infections today 3 January 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are three other deaths. The new positive cases bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 113,719. The number of positive cases also includes 87371 discharged / healed (+284 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 23703 (+1703 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 15674 cases concerning patients lost to follow-up since the beginning of the emergency, on which checks are underway. 194 patients (+10 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 22 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 23487 (+1693 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 2473 molecular swabs were performed (1743178 in total since the start of the emergency) and 13218 antigen tests (1864032). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 12.68 percent.

BASILICATA – There are 315 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. Of the new cases, identified out of a total of 1,056 molecular swabs, 293 concern residents. There are 78 recovered or negativized Lucanians. The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 is still increasing, 73 of which 2 in intensive care: 38 in the Potenza hospital and 35, including the two patients in intensive care, in the one in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 5,784, with a surge in the past week so that in the last three days, from 31 December to 2 January, the cases of residents have been 1,400.

TUSCANY – There are 6,952 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. The new cases, which bring the total to 409,912 since the beginning of the health emergency, are 1.7% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 301,555 (73.6% of total cases). Today 15,673 molecular swabs and 11,966 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 25.2% were positive. On the other hand, 11,478 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 60.6% were positive. The currently positive are 100,783 today, + 6.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 839 (59 more than yesterday), of which 84 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 6 new deaths: 2 men and 4 women with an average age of 75.5 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 453 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. Out of 2,092 molecular swabs, 269 new cases were detected, with a positivity rate of 12.86%. While out of 4,976 rapid antigenic tests carried out, another 184 cases emerged (3.70%), the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi communicated.

PUGLIA – There are 3,568 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. The new cases, identified on 30,923 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,458; Bat: 227; Brindisi: 477; Foggia: 292; Lecce: 745; Taranto: 307; Residents outside the region: 56; Province in definition: 6. There are 33,976 people currently positive, 299 are hospitalized in non-critical areas, 33 are in intensive care. Overall data since the beginning of the pandemic: 319,176 total cases, 5,878,062 swabs performed, 278,212 people healed, 6,988 people dead.