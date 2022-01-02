I am 61,046 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Sunday 2 January 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 133 dead.

The swabs carried out in Italy in the last 24 hours were 278,654, a quarter of those of the previous day, equal to 1,130,936. The positivity rate jumped to 21.9%.

Thus, the deaths from Covid in Italy rise to 137,646 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the infections are 6,328,076. The currently positive are 1,070,537 in our country.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 5,192 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 2 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 3 more deaths. New cases were identified on 29,677 swabs. Covid patients hospitalized in a non-critical area are 718. In intensive care, on the other hand, 55 people.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,135 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 2 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 2 deaths. The new cases (639 of which emerged from antigen tests) are aged between 2 and 92 years: they were identified on 2,599 molecular swabs and 51,961 antigen tests (including those not communicated yesterday).

The other numbers: +5 recovered, 22,000 currently positive (+ 1,223), 184 hospitalized in the medical area (+5), 22 in intensive care (+1), 21,794 in home isolation (+1217). The new positives, gross of realignments, are resident in the province of L’Aquila (98), Chieti (284), Pescara (202), Teramo (576), outside the region (26), under investigation (44).

LAZIO – There are 7,993 new infections from Coronavirus today 2 January 2022, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Lazio Region. Since yesterday there have been 15 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours, 24,907 molecular swabs and 11,341 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 22%. There are 1,173 hospitalized patients (+19), 152 intensive care units occupied (-1) and +1,058 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 22% while the cases in Rome city are at 4,631. “From tomorrow we will go to the yellow zone” says the regional councilor for health Alessio D’Amato. “We need prudence and respect for the rules and run with the vaccination campaign. We are at 90.5% of second doses over 12 years, the 5-11 age group has exceeded 10% with about 40 thousand administrations, the 12-19 years it is 80% with over 341 thousand administrations. With the third doses we have exceeded 42% of adults with over 2 million administrations performed “.

VENETO – There are 3,816 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, January 2, 2022. There are also another 13 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 544,602, hospitalized patients are 1,466: 1,264 in ordinary wards, 202 in intensive care.

PUGLIA – There are 3,451 new coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, January 2, 2022. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 16,982 daily tests carried out, 30,679 people currently positive. 283 hospitalized in non-critical area, 32 patients in intensive care. As for the overall data, 315,608 total cases in the Region, 5,847,139 tests performed, 277,943 people healed, 6,987 those who died.

TUSCANY – There are 6,367 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 2, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. Also recorded 6 other deaths. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 6,367 out of 22,513 tests of which 17,957 molecular swabs and 4,556 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 28.28% (52.6% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,196,388. Of the new positives, 706 are from the rapid antigenic tests.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,188 new coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, January 2, 2022. In addition, another 3 deaths have been recorded. On 4,282 molecular swabs, 1,143 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 26.69%. Furthermore, 1,057 antigenic rapid tests have been carried out, from which 45 cases have been detected. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 4,228: the deceased today are two from Trieste, 88 and 68 years old and a 67-year-old man from Rovereto. There are 28 people admitted to intensive care and 298 patients hospitalized in other wards.