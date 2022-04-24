I’m 56,263 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 24, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 79 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 326,211 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 17.2%. There are 9,895 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 19 fewer since yesterday. The intensive care units employed are 416, 7 more than yesterday.

There are 1,244,149 people currently positive in Italy and 16,136,057 who have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, while the recovered are 14,729,220 (+44,849).

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 5,985 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 5,728 molecular swabs and 29,786 antigenic swabs for a total of 35,514 swabs, there are 5,985 new positive cases (-1,086), 7 deaths (-7), 1,125 hospitalized (-18), 70 therapies intensive (+2) and +3,352 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,882 “. This was announced by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato.

SARDINIA – There are 1,284 new infections from Coronavirus today, 24 April 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours a total of 8252 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 16 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. There are 309 patients hospitalized in the medical area, one more than yesterday. 30,523 people in home isolation.

VENETO – There are 4,891 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 4 deaths considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,636,052, that of deaths to 14,392. The current positives drop to 74,687 (-631); Clinical data also declined, with 857 patients in the medical area (-7) and 34 (-1) in intensive care.

PUGLIA – There are 4,596 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases, identified through 24,388 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,475; Bat: 322; Brindisi: 577; Foggia: 562; Lecce: 805; Taranto: 785; Residents outside the region: 54; Province in definition: 16. There are 104,638 people currently positive, 582 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 34 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,040,836 total cases, 10,413,860 swabs performed, 927,978 people recovered and 8,220 deaths.

TUSCANY – There are 3,403 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,050 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,353 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,078,868 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.3% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,015,096 (94.1% of total cases). Today, 4,057 molecular swabs and 16,253 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 4,909 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 53,981 today, + 2.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 681 (3 less than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (2 more).