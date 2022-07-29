There are 54,088 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 29 July 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 244 deaths. In the last 24 hours there have been 83,238 people discharged and recovered.

Read also

There are 10,768 hospitalized with symptoms, while 400 are in intensive care. The positivity index rises to 19.2%, while the swabs processed since yesterday are 282,658.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 3,958 new coronavirus infections today 29 July 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 16 deaths. “Today in Lazio, out of 4,259 molecular swabs and 20,822 antigenic swabs for a total of 25,081 swabs, there are 3,958 new positive cases (-651), 16 deaths (=), 1,115 hospitalized (-12), 68 therapies intensive (-7) and +6,469 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.7%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,670 “, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, announces in a note.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 564 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 2 there are 540 new cases and 5 deaths; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 566 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 4 there are 205 new cases and 1 death; in the Asl Roma 5 there are 306 new cases and 4 deaths and in the Asl Roma 6 there are 403 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 1,374 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone 413 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL of Latina 658 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL of Rieti there are 147 new cases and 0 deaths and in the ASL of Viterbo there are 156 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 216,010 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,115 are hospitalized, 68 in intensive care and 214,827 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,717,614 people have been healed, 11,735 dead, out of a total of 1,945,359 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

SARDINIA – There are 1,589 new infections from Coronavirus today, 29 July 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,077 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

There are 16 patients admitted to intensive care units, the same figure as yesterday. Those hospitalized in the medical area are 171, 3 fewer than yesterday. 34,672 people in home isolation.

LOMBARDY – There are 6,847 new coronavirus infections today, 29 July 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 46 deaths have been recorded since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 39,578 were processed with a positivity rate of 17.3%. There are 1,503 hospitalized in hospitals, 26 fewer than yesterday, and those in intensive care 52, 3 more than yesterday.

In the province of Milan there were 1,850 new positives, of which 685 in the city of Milan. In Bergamo 722, Brescia 988, Como 357, Cremona 347, Lecco 178, Lodi 195, Mantua 426, Monza and Brianza 531, Pavia 453, Sondrio 108 and Varese 488.

TUSCANY – There are 2,711 new infections from Coronavirus today, 29 July 2022 in Tuscany, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 8 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 1,775 molecular swabs and 14,037 rapid antigenic swabs were processed, of which 17.1% were positive. There are 717 hospitalized, 26 fewer than yesterday, of which 30 in intensive care, 2 more.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new infections in the last 24 hours, Florence at 540 more than yesterday, Prato at 161 more, Pistoia at 226 more, Massa Carrara at 172 more, Lucca at 365 more, Pisa at 283 more, Livorno 365 more, Arezzo 208 more, Siena 188 more and Grosseto 203 more. In home isolation 93,580.