There are 53,602 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 30, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 130 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 383,073 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed with a 14% positivity rate.

Read also

There are 9,826 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 116 fewer since yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 366, 5 fewer since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 5,549 new coronavirus infections today 30 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 3 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,668,391, while the currently positive ones are 70,005. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,455. In hospitals in the Veneto, 621 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. 2,539 doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered yesterday.

LAZIO – There are 5,506 new coronavirus infections today 30 April 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. “Today, in Lazio, out of 8,168 molecular swabs and 30,963 antigenic swabs for a total of 39,131 swabs, there are 5,506 new positive cases (-89). There are 10 deaths (-1), 1,144 hospitalized (-6), 62 people in intensive care (-2) and 6,160 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,857 “reports the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, after the videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of the ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

SARDINIA – There are 1,618 new coronavirus infections today 30 April 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 4 deaths. The victims are an 86-year-old woman from Southern Sardinia while two women of 81 and 86 and a 95-year-old man lived in Sassari. The new positives were certified by the examination of 170 molecular swabs and 1,448 antigenic out of a total of 8,948 tests. processed. With two new entries, the number of patients admitted to intensive care rises to 15 while the number of beds in the medical area drops to 302 (one less). The number of cases of home isolation is also decreasing: now there are 28,812, 76 fewer people than yesterday.

TUSCANY – There are 2,921 new coronavirus infections today 30 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new Covid cases, 756 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,165 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,097,551 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,035,643 (94.4% of total cases). Today 3,201 molecular swabs and 17,553 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,948 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 74% were positive. The currently positive are 52,061 today, + 0.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 641 (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 5 new deaths: 2 men and 3 women with an average age of 84.2 years.

CALABRIA – There are 1,556 new infections from Coronavirus today, 30 April 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 8 deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,503 victims since the beginning of the pandemic in the Region. In the last 24 hours, 8,175 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed.

The bulletin also records -1,035 currently positive, -15 hospitalizations for a total of 271 and, finally, an additional intensive care unit for a total of 19.VENETO

There are 5,549 new coronavirus infections today 30 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 3 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,668,391, while the currently positive ones are 70,005. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,455. In hospitals in the Veneto, 621 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. 2,539 doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered yesterday.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 77 new coronavirus infections today 30 April 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the emergency to today thus rises to 35,052. The current positives are 1558 of which 1541 in home isolation and 17 hospitalized. A total of 32,961 people recovered, an increase of 20 compared to yesterday. The new cases tested are 61, the total swabs carried out 508,651. The deaths of people diagnosed with Covid from the beginning of the epidemic to today in Valle d’Aosta are 533.