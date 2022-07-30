There are 49,571 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, 30 July 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 121 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours 290,013 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 17.1%. There are 10,602 hospitalized, 382 intensive care units employed.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – There are 1,184 new infections from Coronavirus today, 30 July 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been a death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,043 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

There are 15 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. 175 patients are admitted to the medical area, 4 like yesterday. 33,802 people in home isolation.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,130 new infections from Coronavirus today, 30 July 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 11 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 16,846 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed.

The intensive care units employed are 43, 6 less than yesterday, while the other hospitalized are 1,695, 9 less than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 9,291 people have recovered.

TUSCANY – There are 2,629 new coronavirus infections today 30 July 2022 in Tuscany, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 14 deaths.

In detail, in Tuscany there are 1,336,457 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,629 more than yesterday (514 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,115 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. As the Tuscany Region says, the healed grow by 0.3% and reach 1,232,594 (92.2% of total cases). Today 1,878 molecular swabs and 14,052 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.5% were positive.

On the other hand, 3,530 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.5% were positive. Currently positive are 93,447 today, -0.9% compared to yesterday. There are 707 hospitalized patients (10 fewer than yesterday), of which 27 in intensive care (3 fewer). There are 14 new deaths: 9 men and 5 women with an average age of 84.6 years (6 in Florence, 1 in Massa Carrara, 4 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno).

VENETO – There are 5,868 new coronavirus infections today 30 July 2022 in Veneto, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 5 deaths. In total in Veneto the currently positive cases are 91642.