There are 48,255 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 5, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 138 deaths.

Since yesterday, 327,178 swabs have been carried out with a positivity rate of 14.7%. Currently 9,384 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 369 are in intensive care.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 5,344 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,689,640, while the currently positive ones are 63,094. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,492. In Veneto hospitals 565 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 110 positive patients. Yesterday 760 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

LAZIO – There are 3,951 new coronavirus infections and 8 deaths registered today, May 5, in Lazio, according to data from the Region’s Covid bulletin. Specifically, “out of 6,462 molecular swabs and 22,573 antigenic swabs for a total of 29,035 swabs, 3,951 new positive cases are recorded (-808). There are 8 deaths (-7), 1,115 hospitalized (-56), 60 people in intensive therapies (+2) and 5,354 people recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.6%. Cases in Rome city are at 1,967 “

BASILICATA – There are 518 new cases of coronavirus infection today, May 5, in Basilicata out of a total of 2,085 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the Covid task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person is an 80 year old from San Severino Lucano. On the same day, 481 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 113 (+1) of which 3 (-1) in intensive care: 80 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 33 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,899. For the vaccination, 219 doses were administered yesterday.

So far 468,135 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,809 have received the second (79.9 percent), 355,788 are the third doses (64.3 percent) and 2,288 the fourth doses (0.4 per cent), for a total of 1,268,020 administered doses.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 858 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 5 May 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 deaths. In detail, on 4,459 molecular swabs 612 new infections were detected with a positive percentage of 13.7%; 3,514 rapid antigenic tests were also carried out, from which 246 cases (7%) were detected. 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 171 patients are hospitalized in other departments, said the deputy governor of the region with responsibility for health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (18.07%), followed by the 40-49 (16.67%) and the 30-39 (12, 24%).

TUSCANY – There are 2,712 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. The new cases, 692 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,020 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,109,558 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,053,877 (95% of total cases).

Today 3,412 molecular swabs and 15,733 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.2% were positive. Instead, 2,712 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 100% were positive. The current positives are 45.775 today, -1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 567 (25 less than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 80 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 5, 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been no death in the Region, the total number of victims remains at 533 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 93 people have recovered. The current positives are 1442 of which 27 hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care.