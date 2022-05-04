I’m 47,039 new coronavirus infections in Italy according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health today, Wednesday 4 May. There are also 152 other deaths. 335,275 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, processed in the last 24 hours which show a positive rate of 14%. Hospitalizations are down (-81 since yesterday for a total of 9,614) while people in intensive care are slightly increasing (+5 since yesterday for a total of 371).

164,041 have died and 16,633,911 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The current positives are 1,187,070 (-12,890) while the healed touch the threshold of 15,282,800 (+60,381).

Here are the data, region by region:

LOMBARDY – There are 6,471 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 50,286 swabs carried out, of which 12.8% was positive. In the last 24 hours, 10 people have died, for a total of 40,043 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized is increasing: there are 36 in intensive care, 2 more than yesterday; 1,190 in ordinary Covid departments, 14 more than 24 hours ago.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 1,903 new cases, of which 867 in the capital city. Followed by the province of Brescia with 881 infections, Monza and Brianza with 611, Bergamo with 547, Varese with 511, Como with 432, Pavia with 409, Mantua with 298, Lecco with 251, Cremona with 218, Lodi with 150 and Sondrio with 99. .

LAZIO – Today in Lazio there are 4,759 new coronavirus infections according to Covid data in the latest bulletin of the Region; 15 deaths while 1,171 hospitalized (+26), 58 intensive care (stable) and 5,450 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.0%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,157 “. This was reported by the regional councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato.

In detail, the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 835 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 686 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 636 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 4: there are 249 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 5: 343 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 6: there are 389 new cases and 3 deaths.

In the provinces there are 1,621 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 579 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Latina: 735 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl di Rieti: 155 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: 152 new cases and 2 deaths.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,306 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, May 4th. There are also another 27 deaths. Since the outbreak began, 1,424,258 positive cases have been recorded in the region. 21,406 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,221 molecular and 10,185 rapid antigenic tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.1%.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,496 new covid infections in Piedmont according to today’s bulletin, May 4th. There are also another 6 deaths. The swabs carried out are 18,564, of which 16,179 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 13.4%. There are 744 ordinary hospitalizations (- 21 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 15 unchanged compared to yesterday.

SARDINIA – There are 1,474 new coronavirus infections today, May 4, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 8,499 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 9 patients admitted to intensive care units, one fewer since yesterday, 283 patients admitted to the medical area, 8 fewer since yesterday. In home isolation 27,517 people.

VENETO – There are 4,468 new coronavirus infections today 4 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 8 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,684,296, while the currently positive ones are 65,284. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,486. In Veneto hospitals 596 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 120 positive patients. Yesterday, 583 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY – There are 2,521 new coronavirus infections today 4 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 13 deaths. The new cases, 661 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,860 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,106,846 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.2% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,050,707 (94.9% of total cases). Today 3,112 molecular swabs and 16,128 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,704 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.1% were positive. The currently positive are 46,247 today, -2.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 592 (24 fewer than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (3 more). Of the 13 new deaths, 6 are men and 7 are women with an average age of 81.8 years.

PUGLIA – There are 3,101 new coronavirus infections today 4 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, identified through 20,136 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,179; Bat: 170; Brindisi: 321; Foggia: 334; Lecce: 574; Taranto: 487; Residents outside the region: 27; Province in definition: 9. There are 98,484 people currently positive, 545 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,079,385 total cases, 10,633,718 swabs performed, 972,582 people healed and 8,319 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,553 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 4, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded for a total of 3,229 victims. 2,004 people have been healed since yesterday. In the past 24 hours, 3,260 molecular swabs and 8,448 antigen tests were performed with a positivity rate of 13.26 percent.

There are 326 hospitalized in the medical area, 4 more than yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 11, one less than yesterday. In home isolation 5,290. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Chieti at 513, L’Aquila at 273, Pescara at 360 and Teramo at 334.

BASILICATA – There are 545 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, May 4th. There is also another death. 2,299 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased person is an old woman from Lavello. On the same day, 469 healings were recorded. There are 112 hospitalized for Covid-19, 4 of which in intensive care: 83 (of which 4 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 29 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,868. For the vaccination, 189 doses were administered yesterday. So far 468,131 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,800 have received the second (79.9 percent), 355,705 are the third doses (64.3 percent) and 2,166 the fourth doses (0.4 per cent), for a total of 1,267,802 administered doses.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 70 new coronavirus infections registered today, May 4, in Valle D’Aosta according to Covid data from the latest bulletin of the Region. On the other hand, there are no deaths and 40 are healed.

The current positives are 1,455 of which 27 hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care.

CALABRIA – There are 1,594 new coronavirus infections today 4 May in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. New cases identified on 8,182 swabs carried out. The healed are +3,404. There have been 2,520 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The bulletin also records -1,815 currently positive, +6 hospitalizations (for a total of 257) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 15).