There are 40,757 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Sunday 1 May 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 105 other deaths. The number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 163,612 while overall the total cases are 16,504,791. The extra swabs made since yesterday are 287,601 and the positivity rate is 14.2%. The hospitalized people are -88, the intensive care admissions stable.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 4,143 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,668,391, that of deaths to 14,461. The figure for currently positive subjects decreased, 68,528 (against 70,005 yesterday). There are 914 patients admitted to the medical area, 34 in intensive care.

LAZIO – There are 4,133 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Lazio, of which 2,107 in Rome, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 7,937 molecular swabs and 22,207 antigenic swabs for a total of 30,144 swabs, 4,133 new positive cases are recorded (-1,373), 5 deaths (-5), 1,127 hospitalized (-17), 62 therapies intensive and +5,063 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.7%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 2,107 “. This was announced in a note by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

CAMPANIA – There are 4,786 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. The new cases were identified from the analysis of 31,299 swabs. In the hospitals of the region, 39 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 724 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,736 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. Since the outbreak began, 1,415,062 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new cases identified on a total of 15,312 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,032 molecular and 8,280 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.3%.

PUGLIA – There are 2,830 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, identified through 19,762 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,031; Bat: 176; Brindisi: 325; Foggia: 319; Lecce: 503; Taranto: 449: Residents outside the region: 20; Province in definition: 7. 101,770 people are currently positive, 525 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 26 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,069,433 total cases, 10,572,564 swabs performed, 959,378 people recovered and 8,285 deaths.

CALABRIA – There are 1,246 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. New cases were identified on 6,456 swabs performed. The healed are +1.723. Total deaths since the start of the pandemic rise to 2,505. The bulletin also records -479 currently positive, -16 hospitalizations (for a total of 255) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 18).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 588 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. On 1,521 molecular swabs, 90 new cases were detected, with a positive percentage of 5.92%. Furthermore, 3,468 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 498 cases (14.36%) were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 163 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi.